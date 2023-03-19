Nandi Bushell pays tribute to “hero” Meg White with White Stripes cover

Nandi Bushell has paid tribute to her “hero” Meg White in a new drum cover of one of The White Stripes’ biggest songs.

Bushell, now 12, has been sharing her impressive cover versions – played on drums, guitar and more – on her YouTube channel since she was eight.

Her latest cover sees her take on The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’, using the rendition as an opportunity to show her support for White. The drummer has become the subject of much debate in recent days following journalist Lachlan Markay calling her “terrible” on Twitter.

Bushell’s cover video features footage of the young musician drumming along to the single on a drum kit adorned with hearts and White’s first name. It also includes older footage of Bushell playing the track for the first time, accompanied by her dad on guitar.

#MegWhite is my #Hero. The first day I got drums my dad showed me the video of #sevennationarmy. I saw Meg playing the drums and thought she was the coolest person in the world. I still do. pic.twitter.com/i8AoSHV2OC — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) March 19, 2023

“Thank you for the greatest rock songs ever,” text on screen reads. “WE LOVE YOU MEG!!!”

In a tweet sharing the new cover, Bushell wrote: “#MegWhite is my #Hero. The first day I got drums my dad showed me the video of #sevennationarmy. I saw Meg playing the drums and thought she was the coolest person in the world. I still do.

“The more I learn about music, the more I realise that songs, and art, are created to wake emotions deep inside the soul. No matter how fast my fills get or number rudiments I learn. If I can’t write a song that moves people, then can’t call myself an artist.”

Meg and Jack wrote some of the best songs in #rock #history. They moved me at 5 years old to want to play the drums and still move me today! My screams are for you Meg! You are and always will be my role model and hero! Nandi — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) March 19, 2023

Bushell added: “Meg and Jack wrote some of the best songs in #rock #history. They moved me at 5 years old to want to play the drums and still move me today! My screams are for you Meg! You are and always will be my role model and hero!”

Yesterday (March 18), Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello joined the chorus of musicians supporting White following Markay’s criticism. “#MegWhite is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll,” Morello wrote. “It’s not even a debate. There are a HANDFUL of drummers EVER who are INSTANTLY recognizable rocking their MANY HIT SONGS with Flavor, Fire & Flair. She’s on that list, bruh.”

His comments followed White’s former bandmate Jack White weighing in on the subject, as well as support from the likes of The Roots’ Questlove and Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow.