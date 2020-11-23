Nandi Bushell, the 10-year-old musician who’s been in a long-running drum battle with Dave Grohl, has responded to his concession.

The YouTube star and Foo Fighters frontman have been participating in a series of back-and-forth musical challenges issued to each other over the past year.

Grohl recently admitted defeat while speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “That kid is a force of nature”, he said, and likened the situation to squaring off with a school bully: “I’d be like, oh my God, I’m gonna get my ass kicked again”.

Now Bushell has reacted to Grohl’s concession with a dramatic video in which she shifts focus from her win to the pair’s promised collaboration. “The legendary Grohl wants to jam with me and we shall create the greatest rhapsody,” Bushell announces in the clip while wearing a superhero costume.

Mr Grohl. Our #EPIC Battle has been one of the greatest in #ROCK history. I accepted your submission of defeat. The happiness and joy our battle has brought will only be amplified when we create the greatest rock song EVER WRITTEN!!! @foofighters #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/hBdiH8BCoG — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 22, 2020

Bushell then goes on to reference Tenacious D‘s 2001 single, ‘Tribute’, by saying the pair’s collaboration “will be the greatest song in the world”. She intersperses the video with Grohl’s cameo as the devil in the band’s music video for the song.

She rounds off the clip saying: “It’s been an honour battling you, Mr Grohl, and I can’t wait to write our song together.”

The child rocker was noticed by Grohl after her take on Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’ went viral earlier this year. Grohl then responded to a challenge posed by Bushell in August in which the aspiring rocker challenged the 51-year-old to a drum-off through a video she posted of a cover of Foo Fighters’ hit song ‘Everlong’.

Grohl then composed Bushell her own superhero theme, which Bushell then duly responded to, penning Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’.

In other news, Grohl said recently that the upcoming Foo Fighters album won’t all sound like new single ‘Shame Shame’.