Nandi Bushell shares new love of Britpop with cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’

Nandi Bushell, the young viral star who famously beat Dave Grohl in a drum challenge last year, has shared her first new cover of 2021 – a tribute to her burgeoning love of Britpop.

“This week I have been learning about #Britpop, the 90’s and about this awesome battle between 2 bands called Blur and Oasis,” Bushell explained in a tweet this morning (January 3), tagging both bands’ official accounts, as well as those of Blur members Damon Albarn, Alex James, Graham Coxon, and Dave Rowntree. “The 90[s] seemed like a fun time for music. Wahoo!!! Loving this song.”

The accompanying clip showcases Bushell’s drum, bass, guitar and vocal skills as she performs Blur’s 1997 hit ‘Song 2’ in a Union Jack outfit – watch the performance below.

The talented multi-instrumentalist had previously shared a song bidding farewell to a turbulent 2020, posted on New Year’s Eve, as well as a powerful performance of Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’ on December 26.

She captioned her New Year’s Eve post, including a video of herself and her family members singing and playing the tune on guitars, by saying: “Happy New Year Everyone! I wrote this song for you all and asked my family to jam it with me.

“I hope it puts a smile on your face even if its a little cheesy! Thank you everyone for supporting me! Love and respect to everyone.”

