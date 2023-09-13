Nas announces imminent release of surprise new album ‘Magic 3’

Nas has announced the surprise release of his new album, ‘Magic 3’, which is the follow-up to this July’s ‘Magic 2’.

The rapper will release the album tomorrow (September 14), which will coincide with Nas’ 50th birthday. Four days ago (September 8) on Instagram, Nas hinted at ‘The Finale’, which led to theories of his retirement.

However, he revealed yesterday (September 12) that it was the final installment of the ‘Magic’ trilogy. It will be the last album in the ‘Magic’ trilogy, the first album being released on Christmas Eve 2021.

‘Magic 3′ will also mark the finale of Nas’ prolific four-year collaboration with producer Hit-Boy, which was confirmed by the producer himself on X (formerly Twitter). “Nas is dropping his last Hit-Boy produced album on his 50th birthday this Thursday”, Hit-Boy wrote.

Nas is dropping his last Hit-Boy produced album on his 50th bday this thursday. Magic 3 😢🪄🪄🪄. Those are tears of joy btw. thank you to any and everyone who has listened and supported the movement. pic.twitter.com/UQMJ9f13n5 — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) September 12, 2023

Nas also wrote about the end of his work with Hit-Boy on Instagram: “I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I. It’s been nothing short of Magical [sic]!”

Hit-Boy worked with Nas on both the ‘Magic’ and ‘King’s Disease’ trilogy; in the four-star review of ‘King’s Disease’, NME said Hit-Boy’s production “gets everything right”. That same album also earned Nas his first Grammy award after being nominated 14 times during his career.

Nas and his label, Mass Appeal, recently organised and performed at the Hip Hop 50 Live concert in New York City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The concert featured legends such as Run DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Ice Cube. In addition, Nas reunited with Lauryn Hill to perform their hit ‘If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)’ – you can watch the concert in full here.