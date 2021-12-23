Nas announces new album ‘Magic’ arriving tonight

Nas has announced a brand new album called ‘Magic’, which will be released at midnight tonight (December 23).

The new release will follow August’s ‘King’s Disease II’, which arrived 12 months after 2020’s ‘King’s Disease’.

“MAGIC is in the air,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a post that included the artwork and back sleeve of the album. “Midnight et brand new music to vibe to.”

Advertisement

The back sleeve confirms that ‘Magic’ was executive produced by the New York rapper and Hit-Boy, with who he collaborated on the ‘King’s Disease’ albums. It also revealed the tracklist for the new record, including its sole feature – A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier will appear on the track ‘Wave Gods’.

The tracklist for ‘Magic’ is as follows:

1. ‘Speechless’

2. ‘Meet Joe Black’

3. ‘Ugly’

4. ’40-16 Building’

5. ‘Hollywood Gangsta’

6. ‘Wu For The Children’

7. ‘Wave Gods ft. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier’

8. ‘The Truth’

9. ‘Dedicated’

“Wow!!!” Hit-Boy commented on Nas’ Instagram post announcing the record. “New shittttt. You not playing fair!!”

Nas previously spoke about making a third album with Hit-Boy shortly after the release of ‘King’s Disease II’. At the time, he said the pair had no plans for another joint project but he would be up for working with him again if the idea was right. “I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is going to be magical,” the rapper said.

“I think what we have is magic. And I think the next thing we do would have to be the next page. And that, to me, excites me, that possibility […] I think if we do another one, I’m excited about that idea, but you know, we’re celebrating this one now.” He also called Hit-Boy his “Quincy Jones”.

Advertisement

In October, the duo teamed up once again for the single ‘Big Nas’, which was released as a preview for Nas’ MasterClass series on hip-hop storytelling.

The pair previously received a nomination for Best Rap Album for ‘King’s Disease II’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Bath Salts’ at the 2022 Grammys when the shortlists were revealed last month. Earlier this year, ‘King’s Disease’ won the trophy for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.