Nas celebrates luxury and longevity in video for new song ’27 Summers’

Nas has shared a new video for ’27 Summers’, the latest single from his recent album ‘King’s Disease’ – watch it below.

Released back in August, Nas’ 13th studio album features guest appearances from Big Sean, Anderson .Paak, Lil Durk, Dr. Dre, A$AP Ferg and more.

’27 Summers’, which follows recent Nas singles ‘Ultra Black’, ‘Spicy’ and ‘Replace Me’, celebrates the legendary rapper’s longevity after being in the game for 27 years, with a host of classic albums under his belt.

The track’s accompanying video sees Nas enjoy the spoils of his success including a round of golf by the ocean with DJ Khaled, Steve Stoute and more.

Watch the video for ’27 Summers’ below:

In a four-star review of ‘King’s Disease’, NME wrote that the album is packed with “lyrical proficiency, which demands high levels of dissection”.

The review continued: “‘King’s Disease’ is an acutely perceptive and culturally relevant body of work that finds its author willing to try out new ideas. There’s a genuine conversation to be had about whether it’s the best rap album of the year so far.”

Meanwhile, Nas has revealed that he’d be keen to appear on Dave East‘s potential new track featuring Jay-Z and Timbaland.

Harlem rapper East revealed to NME back in January that the beat Timbaland gave him for ‘Survival’ song ‘Seventeen’ featured an unreleased Jay-Z verse.

“I was gonna use that and get Nas on it for the album but it just didn’t work out at the time,” East said.

During a recent interview with NME, Nas – who features on East’s ‘Godfather 4’ – was asked whether he had approached him about working on the joint cut. “He told me about it,” Nas said of East. “I was just waiting on a phone call.”