Nas on Doja Cat namedrop: “What I say can take off with social media and I can’t do anything about it”

Nas has addressed his now-infamous Doja Cat namedrop, explaining that the attention it received is symptomatic of the social media age.

In August, the rapper released ‘Ultra Black‘, the lead single from his new album ‘King’s Disease‘, which contains the lyric: “We going Ultra Black/ Unapologetically Black/ The opposite of Doja Cat“. Fans were quick to hype up the line online despite Doja Cat saying she wouldn’t beef with the star because he’s a hero of hers.

Nas said of the situation in a new interview with NME: “Well, I’ve been away, so, of course, I mention someone’s name that’s popular and people are gonna talk about it. I hear people do it all the time but no one makes a big deal of it. Maybe it’s because I don’t put out records a lot, so they’re like, ‘Whoa!’

He continued: “I don’t really know the world that these stars live in anymore. I’m rapping the same way I did when I was on the block, but now there’s a new world and what I say can take off with social media and I can’t do anything about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nas spoke about the “chokehold” of systemic racism.

“I think people don’t realise there’s a reason for records like James Brown’s ‘Say It Loud – I’m Black And I’m Proud,'” he said. “They weren’t recorded because everything was OK and we wanted to say, ‘Hey man, I’m better than you white people.’

“The reason for them is the foot on our necks. We’re in a world right now where we’re facing some really terrible racist practices and there are people who don’t realise it’s happening. So these records were made to remind us that we are God’s creation just like every white man, every Asian brother, and everyone else.

“We’re trying to tell you that we’ve been told that we’re nothing so much that we’re breaking down the ignorance. We’re breaking down the hatred, we’re breaking down the lies. We’re removing the chokehold of systemic racism from our throats.”

“Systemic racism kills our spirit. It kills our drive. It kills our souls. It kills our dreams and it kills our body with bullets, you know, by the people that were supposed to protect us. So ‘Ultra Black’ represents love,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nas has revealed that he “got too high” to complete his planned collaboration with the late Notorious B.I.G.