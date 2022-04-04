Nas honours rich back catalogue with Grammys 2022 performance

Nas honoured his rich back catalogue during his performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3).

The legendary rapper was nominated for Best Rap Album for ‘King’s Disease II’ and Best Rap Song for the DMX and Jay-Z collaboration ‘Bath Salts’.

Taking to the stage at the MGM Grand, Nas’ performance opened with a brief clip of his 2003 single ‘I Can’, taken from the album ‘God’s Son’. He then followed it with 2006’s ‘Where Y’All At’ and the ‘Stillmatic’ track ‘One Mic’.

The star completed his performance with a version of ‘Rare’, which appeared on the nominated ‘King’s Disease II’. During that song, he changed the lyric “We been doing gangsta shit for a long time” to “We been making gangsta hits for a long time”. Watch clips from the performance below. now.

Nas is still one of the greatest 🙌 👏 💯 👌 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uff07qjRBW — bwill (@skyballer77) April 4, 2022

The Grammys 2022 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Other performers set to appear tonight include Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, and more.

Silk Sonic opened the show with a performance of ‘777’, while Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful version of her breakout single ‘Drivers License’. BTS, meanwhile, became undercover agents for a stunning rendition of ‘Butter’, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow teamed up for a grand performance.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled their appearance after the death of Hawkins last week (March 25). The band have won three Grammys so far today, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’. Billie Eilish used her rain-soaked performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ to pay tribute to the late drummer.

Other early winners include Kanye West for Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Hurricane’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’, Tyler, The Creator for Best Rap Album for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, and Olivia Rodrigo for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’. You can keep up with all of the winners from the main ceremony as they happen here.