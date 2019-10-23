Nas is “tired of celebrating” ‘Illmatic’

The rapper's classic debut album turned 25 earlier this year

Nas has admitted that he has become “tired of celebrating” the anniversary of the release of his debut album ‘Illmatic’.

The New York rapper’s 1994 debut solo album is still very much considered to be one of the all-time classic works of hip-hop, and its 20th anniversary in 2014 was celebrated by Nas with a reissue of the record, live tour dates and an accompanying film.

‘Illmatic’ turned 25 back in April, but Nas has now conceded that he no longer enjoys commemorating the album’s release date.

“I’m tired of celebrating [‘Illmatic’],” he told Haute Living. “I’m grateful, but it has started to take on a life of its own.

“I just did the 20th anniversary with the National Symphony Orchestra five years ago and, the next thing you know, five years go by and it’s a calendar that I didn’t ask for showing me how fast time moves.”

Nas added that the 25 years since ‘Illmatic”s release feels like “a lifetime”.

“I’m very grateful — it’s so crazy — but to celebrate one album when I’ve made over 10, all the things I’ve worked on — and I’ve been working for so long — to celebrate one album over all else is corny to me,” he said.

“I don’t want to celebrate another ‘Illmatic anything’. I’m done. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for appreciating that record, but it’s over.”

Nas most recently released ‘The Lost Tapes II’, a collection of unreleased tracks from his last four studio albums, back in July.