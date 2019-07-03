Nas announces release date for ‘The Lost Tapes 2’

It’s been more than 15 years since the first volume

After much teasing and speculation, Nas has officially announced the release date for ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ – and fans don’t have long to wait.

‘The Lost Tapes 2’ will drop on July 19 via Mass Appeal/Def Jam Recordings. Like its beloved predecessor, the second volume will collect previously unreleased tracks from Nas’ past albums. It comprises 16 tracks from the sessions for ‘Hip-Hop Is Dead’ (2006), ‘Untitled’ (2008), ‘Life Is Good’ (2012) and ‘Nasir’ (2018).

The first volume, 2002’s ‘Lost Tapes’, compiled outtakes from the sessions for ‘I Am…’ (1999) and ‘Stillmatic’ (2001). While its marketing slogan famously read “No cameos, no hype, no bullshit”, the sequel departs from that promise. Swizz Beatz, Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold and RaVaughn are among the guests who feature on ‘The Lost Tapes 2’, and production credits include Pharrell Williams, Statik Selektah, RZA, The Alchemist and Kanye West.

Watch the album’s trailer, soundtracked by a snippet of the fourth track ‘Lost Freestyle’, below:

Before ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ arrives, Nas will embark on a co-headlining tour of North America with Mary J. Blige. Dubbed the ‘Royalty’ tour, it will begin in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 11 and wrap up in Toronto, Ontario on September 10. Head to Nas’ website for more info.