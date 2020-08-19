Nas recruits Anderson .Paak, Big Sean and more for new album

Nas has shared the tracklist for his upcoming new album ‘King’s Disease’ – check it out below.

The rapper’s 12th album is due out this Friday (August 21) and follows recent track ‘Ultra Black’, which saw him take a shot at Doja Cat.

“We going Ultra Black/ Unapologetically Black/ The opposite of Doja Cat,” Nas spit on the song produced by Hit-Boy.

Doja later issued a sarcastic response on Tik Tok. “I’m so offended and upset by this song,” Doja said to the camera while ‘Ultra Black’ can be heard playing in the background. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?”

Yesterday (August 18), Nas shared the full tracklist for his new album, ‘Kings Disease’. Featuring 13 songs in total, it features guest appearances from Charlie Wilson, Don Toliver, Big Sean, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg and Fivio Foreign.

Probably the most interesting guest feature on the album sees Nas reunite with his supergroup The Firm. Comprised of Nas, Foxy Brown, AZ and Cormega, the group released a self-titled album in 1997 through Dr. Dre‘s Aftermath Entertainment imprint. However, Nature, who replaced Cormega in the group prior to the recording of the album, does not appear on Nas’ new album.

‘Kings Disease’ is entirely produced by Hit-Boy. The ‘Paris’ producer and Gabriel “G Code” Zardes serve as the album’s co-executive producers.

Earlier this month, Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy released a new project that features a new track with Nas.

The duo, who have been working together for many years, have released ‘Also Known As Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil’, a follow-up to 2017’s ‘Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil’.

Compiled of 11 new tracks, with appearances from 24 hrs and 03 Greedo, another guest spot on the album sees Nas contribute a hook on the standout ‘City On Lock’.