Nas reveals he’s working on two new projects, including a collaboration with Hit-Boy

Nas has revealed that he’s working on two new projects, one of which is a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer and rapper Hit-Boy.

Read more: The best 2020 Grammys performances from Lil Nas X and Nas to Billie Eilish

The rapper spoke to DJ Ralph McDaniels during an online benefit Hip-Hop Loves NY, where he discussed his plans for the next year.

#Nas says he working on a project w/ #HitBoy & has another secret project in the works also 👀 pic.twitter.com/0NPM69OedS — 6GOD TV (@6GODTv2) April 24, 2020

Advertisement

“There’s some projects going on,” said the veteran MC. “One of them is, I was working with Hit-Boy, and I still am. And there’s another one I’m working on that I don’t wanna disclose. but Hit-Boy, that’s been fun working with him […] We’ve got some things.”

Hit-Boy, who signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint in 2011, has production credits on the rapper’s hit collaboration with Jay-Z ‘N*ggas In Paris’, as well as the likes of Drake‘s ‘Trophies’ and Travis Scott‘s ‘Sicko Mode’. He also produced and featured on Nipsey Hussle‘s Grammy-winning ‘Racks In The Middle’.

Nas last released an album in the form of 2018’s ‘Nasir’, produced by Kanye West during his so-called ‘Wyoming Sessions’. In February, meanwhile, he teamed up with his young namesake Lil Nas X for a live performance of his track ‘Rodeo’ at the Grammys.

The pair then went on to release a video for their ‘Rodeo’ remix, which took inspiration from The Matrix and Michael Jackson‘s ‘Thriller’.