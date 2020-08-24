Nas says he meant “no disrespect” to Doja Cat on ‘Ultra Black’ lyrics

Nas has insisted that he has no beef with Doja Cat following the release of his recent single ‘Ultra Black’.

On the track, which is a collaboration with Hit-Boy, the rapper appeared to diss the ‘Say So’ star with the lyric: “Sometimes I’m over-black, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag / We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black“.

She has since shrugged the diss off and poked fun at the track by posting an Instagram video in which she said: “I’m so offended and upset by this song,” while ‘Ultra Black’ can be heard playing in the background. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?”.

She also said she is planning to a new song called ‘NAS’ later this week.

Now, Nas has insisted his diss was just a play on words.

“I just was really saying a rhyme that rhymed with ‘Ultra Black’,” he told Los Angeles’ Power 106. “I rhymed that word with ‘ultra black,’ I didn’t even think of it. It’s all love, it’s all love, you know what I’m sayin’? It was like ‘Michael Blackson black.’”

Hit-Boy added: “It literally is, Doja Cat’s the opposite of Michael Blackson. That’s how I looked at it.”

“It’s bars. It’s lines,” Nas concluded. “We play with words, man.”

Speaking about her track, Cat further explained that ‘NAS’ is an acronym for three words and claimed that she was planning to release her upcoming song before Nas put out ‘Ultra Black’.

She added: “Which is funny! It’s kinda nice… because that was before the fact. If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about,” she said about the meaning behind the upcoming song. “If you don’t, you don’t.”