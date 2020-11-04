Nas says he’s up for appearing on Dave East’s new track with Jay-Z

Nas has revealed that he’d be keen to appear on Dave East‘s potential new track featuring Jay-Z and Timbaland.

Harlem rapper East revealed to NME back in January that Timbaland, who produced his ‘Survival’ song ‘Seventeen’, had a new beat on which Jay-Z contributed a verse to.

“I was gonna use that and get Nas on it for the album but it just didn’t work out at the time,” East told us.

During a new interview with NME, Nas – who features on East’s ‘Godfather 4’ – was asked whether East had approached him about working on the joint cut. “He told me about it,” he replied. “I was just waiting on a phone call.”

Pressed on if he’d be open to the idea, Nas said: “Yeah. I haven’t heard the song yet, but all East has to do is tell me when it’s a go, and if it’s a go I’m there.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Nas addressed his now-infamous Doja Cat namedrop, explaining that the attention it received is symptomatic of the social media age.

“Well, I’ve been away, so, of course, I mention someone’s name that’s popular and people are gonna talk about it,” he said. “I hear people do it all the time but no one makes a big deal of it. Maybe it’s because I don’t put out records a lot, so they’re like, ‘Whoa!’