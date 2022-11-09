Nas shares details about new album ‘Kings Disease III’ including tracklist

Nas has shared further details about his 16th studio album, ‘Kings Disease III’, including the tracklist.

The album, which is the follow-up to last December’s ‘Magic‘ and is the third installment in his ‘Kings Disease’ album series, was announced last month. It’s released this Friday (November 11) via Mass Appeal Records.

‘King’s Disease III’ is produced by Hit-Boy and executive-produced by both Nas and Hit-Boy. See the tracklist and a teaser video below.

Nas kicked off ‘King’s Disease‘ with Hit-Boy in 2020. The following year the record earned him the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

‘King’s Disease II‘ was released in August 2021, and Nas continued his collaborative streak with Hit-Boy in December last year with ‘Magic’.

‘King’s Disease III’ tracklist:

01. ‘Ghetto Reporter’

02. ‘Legit’

03. ‘Thun’

04. ‘Michael & Quincy’

05. ’30’

06. ‘Hood2Hood’

07. ‘Recession Proof’

08. ‘Reminisce’

09. ‘Serious Interlude’

10. ‘I’m On Fire’

11. ‘WTF SMH’

12. ‘Once A Man, Twice A Child’

13. ‘Get Light’

14. ‘First Time’

15. ‘Beef’

16. ‘Don’t Shoot’

17. ‘Til My Last Breath’ (Bonus)

Nas spoke previously about making a third album with Hit-Boy, shortly after the release of ‘King’s Disease II’. At the time he said the pair had no plans for another joint project but he would be up for working with him again if the idea was right.

“I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that is going to be magical,” the rapper said.

“I think what we have is magic. And I think the next thing we do would have to be the next page. And that, to me, excites me, that possibility.” He also called Hit-Boy his “Quincy Jones”.

Elsewhere on ‘Magic’, the rapper-producer pair confirmed that a ‘King’s Disease III’ album would be dropping at some point, with Nas rapping the news on the track ‘Ugly’ and Hit-Boy sharing the lyrics on Twitter.

In a five-star review of ‘King’s Disease II’, NME‘s Will Lavin wrote: “This dizzying victory lap boasts effervescent moments from Eminem and Lauryn Hill, but even they’re overshadowed by the main man’s emotional candour.”