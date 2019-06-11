Nas sparks speculation ‘The Lost Tapes II’ is coming

The first 'Lost Tapes' album was released in 2002

Nas has sparked speculation that ‘The Lost Tapes II’ could be on the way.

The rapper released the first ‘Lost Tapes’ album back in 2002, with it comprising of unreleased tracks from sessions for 1999’s ‘I Am…’ and 2001’s ‘Stillmatic’.

Earlier today (June 11), Nas shared a short video on his Instagram page that began with a close-up of a white cassette tape with his name and ‘The Lost Tapes II’ written on it. The camera then zooms out to show the star staring ahead. He captioned the post: “👀 Lost Tapes II.” You can watch it below.

“Please don’t play with our emotions,” said one person in the comments. Another added: “Quit playing drop that.”

Nas released his latest album ‘Nasir’ last June as part of Kanye West’s ‘Wyoming’ albums production series. In a three-star review, NME said: “Despite its brevity, there is a lot to unravel amidst its densely packed political messages. The succinctness of the songs actually suits Nas – previously, the punch of his political messages has often been lost in songs lasting too long. Here, the directness intensifies them.”

Earlier this year, the rapper shared a video for album track ‘Cops Shot The Kid’. In the video, a young black man is harassed by two white police officers and is later shot as he flees them with his hands raised. The visuals jar with cuts to Nas walking on a beach at sunset.