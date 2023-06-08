Nas to host London party celebrating 50 years of hip-hop

Nas announced an official tour afterparty in London to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop next week.

On Saturday (June 10), the New York rap legend will embark on the UK leg of his NY State of Mind world tour with the Wu-Tang Clan – headlining the Parklife festival in Manchester, before performing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro (June 12) and their sold-out show at London’s The O2 (June 13).

Now, it has been announced that the rap icon will host an official afterparty at Camden’s KOKO after his London show. Kick-starting Hennessy’s summer program of events celebrating hip-hop, the party will celebrate 50 years of the genre and promises appearances from some of the UK’s best rappers and personalities.

The party shall start at 11pm and finish at 3am. Tickets for the afterparty are available now via KOKO’s website here.

Nas’ record label Mass Appeal created Hip Hop 50 – a brand that has released content in honour of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year. Last year, they started their celebration with the DJ Premier-produced ‘Hip Hop: Vol 1’ in July. Last April, Swizz Beatz executively produced the second edition of the EP and Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Fivio Foreign and more rapped on the record.

This week also saw Run-DMC revealed as the headliners for the Hip Hop 50 Live concertin New York, appearing alongside the likes of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Eve, Trina, Lil Kim and more. Hip Hop 50 Live will take place at the Bronx’s Yankee Stadium “on the day it all began” August 11. More names will be added at a later date.

In November, Nas concluded his ‘King’s Disease’ trilogy with ‘King’s Disease III’. In a five-star review, NME said: “Nas’ story and passion for storytelling clearly endures.

“With ‘King’s Disease III’, the New York rapper has put the seal on a strong album trilogy that proves that, three decades in, he’s still a force to be reckoned with.”

The first instalment of the trilogy, ‘King’s Disease’, won Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards – his first ever Grammy.

In the same month, 21 Savage said he didn’t think Nas was “relevant.” On Clubhouse, he said” “He just has a loyal ass fan base and he still makes good-ass music.” Nas’ brother, Jabari Fret, responded to Savage’s remarks and called him “trash.”