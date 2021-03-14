Nas has won his first-ever Grammy Award tonight (March 14), after being nominated at the annual awards show 14 times.

The premiere ceremony for the Grammys, where the bulk of the awards are handed out, took place earlier tonight.

During that livestreamed event, Nas was announced as the winner of Best Rap Album for his 13th studio record ‘King’s Disease’. He beat fellow nominees D Smoke (‘Black Habits’), Jay Electronica (‘A Written Testimony’), Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist (‘Alfredo’), and Royce Da 5’9” (‘The Allegory’) to collect the award.

The star was first up for a Grammy in 1996 for his song ‘If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)’.

Nas did not appear on the livestream to accept his award, nor has he reacted to his victory on social media at the time of writing.

Winners from the premiere ceremony tonight include Fiona Apple with two victories, and Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Kanye West and more with one win apiece.

Blue Ivy Carter became one of the youngest Grammy winners ever when Beyoncé won Best Music Video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’. The star’s daughter with Jay-Z is only nine years old. You can keep up with the full list of winners here.

The main ceremony will kick off at 12am GMT and will open with a performance from Harry Styles, who is also nominated at the Grammys for the first time this year. Other performers due to appear tonight include BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and more.