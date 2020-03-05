Nashville music firms speak out on tornado devastation: “We are #NashvilleStrong”

Music companies in Nashville have spoken out for the first time after their businesses were hit by a massive tornado earlier this week.

A string of deadly tornadoes and a bout of severe weather ripped through Middle Tennessee on Monday evening (March 2). A total of 24 people have reportedly died so far as a result, making it the deadliest in Tennessee since at least 2011.

In the wake of the tornado, companies including Collective Artist Management and Dualtone Records (the label of The Lumineers) both experienced huge damage.

Advertisement

Posting on Facebook, Collective Artist Management’s Craig Dunn shared photos of the damage.

“Our Collective Artist Management office in East Nashville was in the direct path of the Tornado that hit last night,” Dunn wrote on Facebook.

“I was overwhelmed when I saw the devastation and damage to this beloved neighbourhood in our great city. My sadness and dismay were quickly replaced by hope and optimism as hordes of volunteers showed up with snacks, water, and two hands willing to help clear debris. I DEFINITELY Believe in Nashville.”

Dualtone said their office had been “totalled” by the damage.

“Our office is totalled but our staff is safe, and even our trusty mascot Bob is safe. Our hearts go out to all our neighbours that lost property, and to the families of those folks who tragically lost their lives. We are #NashvilleStrong and we’ll get through this,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Our Collective Artist Management office in East Nashville was in the direct path of the Tornado that hit last night. I… Posted by Craig Dunn on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Speaking to Billboard, Dualtone senior VP Lori Kampa said: “It’s been an emotional time seeing so much devastation all around us in our neighbourhood.

“Truly, the only description one can find to detail the horrific scenes around us is that of a war zone. But we stand proudly amongst our neighbours here in East Nashville, grateful to call this community home as we’ve watched so many come by to lend a helping hand and offer a kind word or hug.

“And most importantly, we’re thankful that everyone from Dualtone is safe — many of us not only work in East Nashville but live here as well.”

Kampa added: “Further, we’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of love and support that we’ve received from so many people within the music community. It’s been a humbling experience, for sure. We saw it back in 2010 with the floods, and we’re seeing it again now.”

Earlier this week, Jack White‘s Third Man Records offered their support to the residents of Nashville and wider Tennessee.