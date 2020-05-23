Nasty Cherry have shared full details of their second EP and shared a new song.

The NME 100 stars will release ‘Season 2’, the follow-up to their 2019 debut EP ‘Season 1’, this summer via their mentor Charli XCX‘s Vroom Vroom Recordings.

After sharing single ‘Shoulda Known Better’, the opening track from the EP, last month, the four-piece have now unveiled new song ‘I Am King’, produced by 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady.

Listen to ‘I Am King’ below.

The ‘Season 2’ EP will come out on June 19. The LA-based band were placed together by Charli and the process is the subject of a new Netflix film, I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry.

See the tracklisting for ‘Season 2’ below.

1. ‘Shoulda Known Better’

2. ‘I Am King’

3. ‘Better Run’

4. ‘Just The Way You Like It’

5. ‘Cardamon December’

Reviewing 2019’s ‘Season 1’ EP, NME wrote that Nasty Cherry “represent the coolest of sisterhoods,” adding: “Towards the end of Nasty Cherry’s TV show, Georgina acknowledges that the band’s association with Charli XCX has been their “lucky fucking ticket,” but Charli insists that she made the introductions and Nasty Cherry have done the rest.

“With just five songs clocking in at less than 15 minutes, ‘Season 1’ is a short but juicy morsel. We can’t wait for the next bite.”

Nasty Cherry played their first ever UK show last year as part of NME’s Girls To The Front series at London’s Shacklewell Arms. Watch footage from the gig above.