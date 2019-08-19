Nasty Cherry to headline NME’s next Girls To The Front night – tickets

Get down.

Nasty Cherry have been lined up to headline NME’s next celebrated Girls To The Front night in London. Get your free tickets here.

Having previously welcomed the likes of The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife, GIRLI, GLOWIE, and Black Honey among others, Girls To The Front aims to showcase female and non-binary artists as well as celebrating gigs as a safe place for all genders.

The event will return to London’s Shacklewell Arms on Monday September 23 – this time with Charli XCX’s new favourite band and young proteges, Nasty Cherry.

In their own words, the band sound like “driving fast late at night in the rain listening to New Order and the Runaways with your date.”

Sounds good, right? Pick up your free tickets right here before they sell out.

Speaking to NME after our last GTTF event, Lion said: “I think it’s important getting the girls to the front. Or at least giving them some recognition for being at the front. There’s always been girls at the front, but [it’s more about] if they’re being recognised or not. It’s good! We’ve got to stick together, us females.”

She added: “You need to add stepping stones, otherwise no-one’s going to be able to make the leap. When I was at school, I think I was the only girl who played guitar and sang, purely because my family did. There was no real opportunity, there wasn’t any kind of platform that girls felt comfortable going to. Now there’s loads, and it’s being encouraged.”