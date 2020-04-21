Nasty Cherry’s new single ‘Shoulda Known Better’ is coming this week

Nasty Cherry are set to release their first new single of the year later this week – check out a clip below.

The four-piece, who were put together by Charli XCX, released their debut EP ‘Season 1’ last November. In a four-star review, NME described the project as “a short but juicy morsel”, adding: “We can’t wait for the next bite.”

Taking to social media on Sunday (April 19), the band shared a nine-second instrumental snippet of their first song of 2020. The accompanying clip sees Nasty Cherry on a photoshoot in front of a pink backdrop.

In a previous tweet, the group confirmed that ‘Shoulda Known Better’ would be arriving this Friday (April 24). “Countdown begins now,” they added.

☆ WELL WELL WELL…. WE’RE THRILLED TO PRESENT TO YOU OUR NEXT 🔥HOT🔥ASS🔥SINGLE ‘SHOULDA KNOWN BETTER’ OUT APRIL 24TH. COUNTDOWN BEGINS NOW. IF YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY, PRE-SAVE IT USING THE LINK IN OUR BIO. 💘☆ pic.twitter.com/4QJY31mARI — Nasty Cherry (@nastycherryband) April 18, 2020

Nasty Cherry played their first UK gig at NME’s Girls To The Front night in London last September.

In November 2019, the band released their own Netflix show I’m With The Band. The series documents Nasty Cherry’s story so far – from moving in with each other, their first practice, live show and the release of their debut single.

Speaking to NME last year, the band’s drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson spoke of Charli XCX’s involvement, explaining that she’d encouraged them to make their own creative choices.

“[Charli will] say, ‘You should really go with what you think on this, because you’ll regret it if you don’t voice your opinion’,” she said. “It’s advising us to advise ourselves, which feels very empowering.”

Meanwhile, Charli XCX will also release her new single ‘Claws’ this Friday. It will mark the second release from her upcoming quarantine album, ‘How I’m Feeling Now‘.