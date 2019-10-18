Nasty Cherry release cheeky new song, ‘Music With Your Dad’

“He just wants me, he just gets me!”

Nasty Cherry have released a new song, ‘Music With Your Dad’.

‘Music With Your Dad’ was produced by Justin Raisen, and released on Charli XCX’s label Vroom Vroom Recordings. It’s the pop/rock group’s fourth single.

Nasty Cherry wrote the song with Blu DeTiger, they revealed in an Instagram post, “after a lot of wine and pasta”. They added, “We hope you love it and play it to your dad/ daddy/ zaddy/ your lovers dad/ your therapist 🍒.”

“We have the same taste in whiskey / But you don’t even drink wine / He just bought me a Cadillac / Cuz I already crashed nine,” vocalist Gabbriette Bechtel smirks on the second verse. Stream the song below:

Music With Your Dad

Nasty Cherry have been performing ‘Music With Your Dad’ live, and it made the setlist of their performance at NME’s Girls to the Front show in September. They also covered The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ at the show, which was their first ever performance in the United Kingdom.

In a tweet, Charli XCX – who was a driving force behind the formation of Nasty Cherry – teased “a big announcement coming soon” for the group.

‘Music With Your Dad’ follows previous Nasty Cherry singles ‘Live Forever’, ‘What Do You Like In Me’ and ‘Win’.