Nasty Cherry share atmospheric new song ‘Shoulda Known Better’ from upcoming EP

Nasty Cherry have shared their first new music of 2020 – hear ‘Shoulda Known Better’ below.

The four-piece, put together by Charli XCX last year and subject of new Netflix series I’m With The Band, are set to release a new EP this summer on Charli’s Vroom Vroom Recordings.

‘Shoulda Known Better’ follows the band’s debut EP ‘Season 1’, which came out last November. In a four-star review of the EP, NME said it was “a short but juicy morsel” of what’s to come from the band.

Speaking of ‘Shoulda Known Better’, the band said: “‘Shoulda Known Better’ is a song about making dumb decisions despite knowing better.

“We wrote it in LA a couple of months ago, at a time we all felt we were falling for the same shit over and over. The vibe of ‘Shoulda Known Better’ is the angel and devil on your shoulder, simultaneously shout-singing at you, and you’re kind of enjoying it.” Listen to the new song below.

Last year, Nasty Cherry spoke to NME about their Netflix series I’m With The Band, which came out last November.

Refuting the idea that the band could seem like a Simon Cowell-style manufacturing experiment, they said: “I think based off our first hello to the world as a band being a flute of champagne on Georgia’s ass, I think we started it off being completely ourselves. “It’d be depressing otherwise.”

The band also played their first ever UK show as part of NME’s Girls To The Front series back in September 2019.