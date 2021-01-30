Nasty Cherry share “sweet and spiky” new single ‘Lucky’

Nasty Cherry have released a new single called ‘Lucky’ – you can listen to it below.

It comes after the glam-punk outfit teased earlier in the month that they would be “obliterating January with [their] presence”, announcing the arrival of new videos and music.

“We got performance videos and new music coming for ya! Spoiler alert – it’s going to be sexy,” they said.

On Friday (January 29), the band shared a Kristen Jan Wong-directed video for their new track ‘Lucky’, which is set to land on an upcoming EP due in spring.

“‘Lucky’ is a song we wrote for each other during the pandemic where the 6 weeks we got to spend together felt incredibly precious and introspective,” the band said in a statement. “It’s a reflective, sweet and spiky little song.”

Watch the video for ‘Lucky’ below:

Nasty Cherry released ‘Season 2’ in July last year through their mentor Charli XCX‘s label Vroom Vroom Recordings.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler called it “the perfect kaleidoscopic playground for them to wrestle with matters of the heart and head, while also chasing their stadium-sized dreams”.

“‘Season 2’ sees the gang really start to play. Away from the glare of the public eye, the four-piece turn hype into something more permanent with a confident collection of tracks.”

Prior to the arrival of ‘Season 2’, Nasty Cherry were the subject of a Netflix series, I’m With The Band, which documented their origins as a group, early rehearsal sessions and debut single release.

“XCX gave us the rundown, which was basically, ‘We don’t know what we’re doing, but we’re going to make songs’,” Chloe Chaidez told NME.