Natalie Bergman has signed to Jack White‘s Third Man Records.

The Chicago musician was previously one half of the duo Wild Belle alongside her brother, Elliot Bergman.

Today (December 10), it’s been announced that Natalie will release her debut, self-produced solo album next year. An exact date is yet to be confirmed, with further details on the project expected to arrive “soon”.

Offering the first taste of the forthcoming record, the singer-songwriter has shared the song ‘I Will Praise You’. You can watch its black-and-white official video below.

“‘I Will Praise You’ is a song I wrote about perseverance during an unkind time,” explained Bergman. “The message is inspired by traditional gospel music, the true source of rock & roll. I wrote and recorded this album on my own.”

According to a press release, the singer’s debut LP will be “steeped in mystic melodies and time-bending tones of psychedelic rock and soul. Showcasing her multi-instrumental and creative versatility, songs will be accompanied by visuals that blend her own abstract artwork, self-designed wardrobe and beyond.”

Of singing Bergman to Third Man – whose roster includes Seasick Steve, Alison Mosshart and Karen Elson – label co-founder Ben Swank said: “Natalie has a unique vision and has approached this album with a reverence for the sacred and healing nature of the history of this music, but has managed to update it in a way that is distinctly her own.

“We’re very excited to welcome her to the Third Man label and family.”

Jack White founded third Third Man Records back in 2001, later releasing albums by his own bands The Dead Weather and The Raconteurs via the label, as well as projects from Margo Price, Willie Nelson and more.