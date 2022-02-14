Natalie Imbruglia announces ‘Left Of The Middle’ 25 year anniversary tour

Natalie Imbruglia has announced a new tour to mark the 25th anniversary of her debut album ‘Left Of The Middle.’

Imbruglia will mark 25 years of her 1997 debut on a tour that is described as “a celebration of the album that made her a global star”.

It will include hits from the multi-platinum album as well as career highlights and more recent songs from her last album ‘Firebird’.

Tweeting about the tour, Imbruglia wrote: “I’ve loved reading your comments reminding me it’s 25 years since I released Left Of The Middle.

“This album will always have a special place in my heart & I’m so excited to announce some UK shows this year to celebrate with you.”

Imbruglia will play at Bristol, London, Bexhill-on-Sea, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow this October.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday (February 18) at 10am. Buy tickets here.

Check out the full list of tour dates:

OCTOBER 2022

10 – Bristol, SWX

12 – London, O2 SBE

14 – Bexhill, De La Warr

16 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

17 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

18 – Glasgow SWG3

Last year, the Australian musician returned with her first album in six years, ‘Firebird’.

It came two years after she announced signing a new record deal with Sony BMG and first hinted at new material.

The new project featured collaborations with artists including Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, whom Imbruglia was first photographed recording with back in 2019.

Speaking about the album, Imbruglia said at the time: “Making this album has been such a profound and satisfying experience. Having gone through a long period of what essentially was writer’s block, it was sometimes hard to envisage getting to this place.

“Before the pandemic, I started the process of writing this album in London and soon after, I headed to Nashville. With each session and new collaborator, I started to gain confidence, find my voice again, and craft the sound and style that felt authentic to me.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with such an array of talent on Firebird. I just can’t wait for people to finally hear it.”