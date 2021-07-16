Natalie Imbruglia has shared a new song co-written with The Strokes‘ Albert Hammond Jr – listen to ‘Maybe It’s Great’ below.

The song is the latest preview of the singer’s upcoming album ‘Firebird’, which is her first new album in six years and is set to land on September 24.

“It was a dream come true to work with Albert Hammond Jr,” Imbruglia said in a statement, with the song coming after the pair were photographed together in the studio back in 2019.

Advertisement

“We had such a great time recording in Byron Bay and this track gives me all the VHS 80s vibes,” she added. “His energetic guitar was the cherry on top! He didn’t disappoint.”

Listen to ‘Maybe It’s Great’ below:

Discussing the forthcoming album, which was previewed last month with the uplifting lead single ‘Build It Better’, Imbruglia said: “Making this album has been such a profound and satisfying experience. Having gone through a long period of what essentially was writer’s block, it was sometimes hard to envisage getting to this place.

“Before the pandemic, I started the process of writing this album in London and soon after, I headed to Nashville. With each session and new collaborator, I started to gain confidence, find my voice again, and craft the sound and style that felt authentic to me.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with such an array of talent on Firebird. I just can’t wait for people to finally hear it.”

Advertisement

Other credited guests and writers on Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Firebird’ are Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall, Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa), Luke Fitton (Little Mix, Girls Aloud), Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Ed Sheeran), Rachel Furner (Jason Derulo) and more.