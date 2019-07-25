Natalie Imbruglia signs new record deal and gives album update

Singer was previously pictured recording songs with Albert Hammond Jr

Natalie Imbruglia has confirmed that she has signed a new record deal and given an update on her latest album.

Back in February, Albert Hammond Jr revealed that he was working on new songs with the Australian singer, with both sharing snaps from Rockinghorse studios in Byron Bay.

Imbruglia previously said last November that she was expecting to release new music – her first since 2015’s cover album ‘Male’ – in 2019.

Now she has confirmed new music is coming after signing a record deal with Sony BMG.

Writing on Instragam, she announced that she was pregnant and said: “I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG! What an amazing team.

“I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all.”

The singer gave no further details as to when her new album will be released but it is likely that the collaboration with Hammond Jr will feature on the new record.

Last year, Imbruglia celebrated the 21st anniversary of her debut single, ‘Torn’, which shot the Neighbours actor to global fame. The track sold over a million copies in the UK alone.

But recently, fans couldn’t handle the news that the hit 90s song is in fact a cover, with the story being that LA alt-rock bank Ednaswap first wrote the song in 1993 before a Danish called Lis Sørensen recorded it in Danish.