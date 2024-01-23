Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’ returns to UK Top 20 after featuring in ‘Anyone But You’

Natasha Bedingfield‘s ‘Unwritten’ has entered the UK Top 20 again after featuring in Anyone But You.

The song initially peaked at Number Six when it was released on November 29, 2004. However, after its appearance in the rom-com Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, ‘Unwritten’ has now charted for the first time in 19 years at Number 18.

Commenting on the news, Bedingfield said: “I’ve had songs in movies before but this time I really love the way it’s been used in such a special way that it makes you feel joyful. People are actually singing it as they leave the theatre!

“Over the years ‘Unwritten’ has somehow become an anthem to sing at the top of your lungs. This makes me the happiest girl in the world as I have always felt that a good pop song is actually something you can belt. Like a good football song!”

Director of Anyone But You Will Gluck has previously used Bedingfield’s music in his films before. Most notably, her song ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ featured in a particularly joyous scene in Easy A.

Speaking to Official Charts, Bedingfield says it was a “lovely surprise” to have her music used by Gluck again. “Will Gluck put me in [Easy A] years ago, and he got back in touch about ‘Unwritten’,” she said.

“He said, ‘it’s a big part of their love story.’ But when I went to the premiere and watched it, I didn’t expect it to be such a part of the movie. The way it’s just exploded online has been amazing. I love it.”

NME last spoke to Bedingfield in 2019, where she was quizzed her on her career highlights as part of the ‘Does Rock N’ Roll Kill Braincells?’ series. In that interview, she recalled memories such as her most unusual fans of her music, including Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers.

“There’s a whole bunch of artists that age who always run up to me and start singing ‘Love Like This’, which was just their song,” she said. “I was at a party and Taylor Swift was singing ‘These Words’ with me at the top of her lungs and it was a real compliment.”