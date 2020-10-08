Fleetwood Mac-loving TikTok star recreates viral ‘Dreams’ clip while driving new truck supplied by Ocean Spray

The TikTok star who shot to fame using Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Dreams’ as a soundtrack to his morning longboarding commute has recreated his viral clip while driving a new truck that was gifted to him by Ocean Spray.

Nathan Apodaca (AKA @420doggface208) shot to fame around the world after posting the video, where he can be seen longboarding to work and drinking from a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice before singing along to ‘Dreams’, on TikTok on September 25.

The Idaho-shot clip has been viewed on the video-sharing platform over 28.5 million times and over 50 million times across all platforms, and you can see it below.

‘Dreams’ has also enjoyed its biggest-ever week in streaming thanks to Apodaca’s clip, with the song experiencing twice as many streams in the UK in the 10 days after the video was shared on TikTok compared to the preceding 10 days.

On Tuesday (October 6) Apodaca received a generous gift from Ocean Spray, with the drinks manufacturer supplying him with a brand new, cranberry red-coloured pick-up truck. The company also gave him a healthy supply of his drink of choice.

“When we saw Nathan Apodaca’s video and the joy it created, we knew we needed to celebrate him and the happiness he spurred,” Ocean Spray Chief Executive Tom Hayes said in a statement. “Ocean Spray was humbled to gift Nathan with something of importance to him — a truck we knew he needed.”

“I was given an awesome surprise yesterday — a brand new set of wheels from Ocean Spray!” Apodaca added in the same statement. “It’s been a wild ride for sure, and I feel humbled to be putting out these good vibes for everyone right now.”

Posting on TikTok afterwards, Apodaca thanked Ocean Spray “for the new wheels” and shared a video of himself driving his new truck while sipping from a bottle of cranberry juice and singing along to ‘Dreams’.

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood paid tribute to Apodaca by filming his very own version of the viral clip last week.