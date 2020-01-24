News Music News

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff’s video for moody new track ‘What A Drag’

The song will appear on his upcoming solo album 'And It's Still Alright'

Rhian Daly
Nathaniel Rateliff (Picture: Danny Clinch)

Nathaniel Rateliff has shared the video for his new track ‘What A Drag’, ahead of his new solo album. Watch it exclusively below on NME.com.

‘What A Drag’ is the second track to be taken from the upcoming LP ‘And It’s Still Alright’, following the title track’s release earlier this month.

The track’s haunting black and white video was directed by photographer Danny Clinch, who explained how its “cinematic” sound lent itself to the visuals.

“I was excited to work on this tune the moment I heard its moody cinematic opening,” he said.

I felt we could make a strange little film that would allow the viewer to make their own interpretation of what the song and video means to them.”

Watch the video for ‘What A Drag’ below now.

‘And It’s Still Alright’ will be released on February 14 via Stax Records. It features contributions from Rateliff’s Night Sweats bandmates, with drummer Patrick Meese co-producing the record with Beach House drummer James Barone, and guitarist Luke Mossman playing on its tracks.

Rateliff will follow the album’s release with a solo European and UK tour in April. He will play:

April 2020

22 – Utrecht, Tivoliredenburg Grote Zaal
23 – Berlin, Admiralspalast
24 – Gent, Capitole
26 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
27 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
28 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
29 – London, Royal Albert Hall

May 2020

1 – Dublin, Olympia
2 – Cork, Opera House
4 – Bath, Forum
5 – Paris, Alhambra

When Rateliff and the Night Sweats performed at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in 2018, the frontman delivered a powerful speech calling for change, empathy and a greater sense of community, and showing solidarity with the Parkland school shooting survivors.

“I’ve never been one to be very political or try to have a platform but it is our responsibility at this point, and so we want to dedicate this song who have been marching on Washington to try to make change on gun laws in the United States,” Rateliff told the audience.

