National Album Day 2023 to pay homage to the ’90s

The sixth instalment of National Album Day is set to take place later this year and, this time around, the event will celebrate the classic albums of the 1990s.

The 2023 edition of National Album Day has been confirmed and is set to pay homage to the iconic pop, rock, dance and rap albums that shaped the decade. Previous themes for the annual event include the ’80s, Women in Music and, most recently, debut albums.

Taking place on Saturday October 14, the event is presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Sounds – aiming to unite the music community and celebrate the meaningful impact an album can make.

This year marks the sixth edition of the event – which originally launched in 2018 – and seeks to shine a light upon the artists and albums that defined the 1990s. All genres from the decade are included, whether it be Britpop acts including Oasis and Pulp, trip-hop artists such as Portishead or pop icons like the Spice Girls. The event will also celebrate 75 years of the album LP format.

Obscure and lesser-known artists are also set to be celebrated, as the organisers confirm that the event will pay tribute to all artists behind these influential bodies of work, and look at their impact on both the UK and global scale.

Previously, National Album Day has held a variety of activities to celebrate monumental musical releases, including street art murals, record store promotions and exhibitions that showcase album sleeve artwork.

A range of interactive listening events are also commonly hosted by the event organisers, as well as an array of live performances.

“With the album celebrating the iconic milestone of 75 years, it couldn’t be a more exciting time to delve into a decade so rich in musical heritage and culture,” said Kim Bayley, chief executive of the event. “From giving birth to legendary genres to launching the careers of many much-loved artists, the 90s is a decade that continues to connect and bring joy to music lovers, young and old, to this day. We’re looking forward to not only celebrating the albums that shaped the decade but also to championing undiscovered gems and those that have inspired so many of today’s generation of artists.”

Last year, Eurovision‘s Sam Ryder and Franz Ferdinand were named ambassadors for the event. Other artists to back the organisation include Lewis Capaldi, Blossoms, Tom Odell and Kylie Minogue.

Ambassadors for the 2023 edition have yet to be announced, however, further information regarding the event is set to be announced soon via the National Album Day website.