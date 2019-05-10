The National announce 2019 UK arena tour

'I Am Easy To Find' is out next week

The National have announced details of a 2019 UK arena tour. See full dates and ticket details below.

The band, who will release their upcoming eighth album ‘I Am Easy To Find‘ along with the collaborative Mike Mills-directed movie of the same name on May 17, will be playing some of the biggest UK headline dates of their career when they call at Brighton, Leeds, Cardiff and Nottingham in December.

Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday May 17.

7 December – BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

8 December – LEEDS, First Direct Arena

9 December – CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

10 December – NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

The National will also headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park with Florence + The Machine on Saturday July 13. Visit here for tickets and more information.

The band recently showcased new tracks and the film at select ‘A Special Evening With The National’ appearances around the world.

“Few bands could hold a room of this size with a set that leans so heavily on new material, but the capacity crowd are hanging on to every bar of the 13 out of 17 unreleased tracks aired tonight,” wrote NME in a review. “As well as the bubbling anthem of lead single ‘You Had Your Soul With You’ and the aching piano lullaby of follow-up ‘Light Years’, people just seem to fall automatically in love with the cinematic swoon of ‘Oblivions’, the subtle electronica of ‘Hey Rosey’, the heavenly baritone stream of consciousness ‘Not In Kansas’ and the evening’s highlight ‘Where Is Her Head’ – another heartfelt but arena-ready anthem soon to topple ‘Mr November’, ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’ and ‘Graceless’ as a dream set-closer.

“While rapturously received and as a glorious full stop, the encore of ‘hits’ feel a little basic and primitive when compared to the latest evolution of The National showcased tonight. There’s somehow a great deal more depth to their approach. Put it all together and festival season 2019 belongs to them. They’ve still so much to offer. The Golden Age of The National may only now be approaching.”