The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has urged the White House and US Congress to come to an understanding and act in order to prevent a “mass collapse” of the live music industry.

The beleaguered sector in the US is among the many industries now facing further financial turmoil following the breakdown in talks this week between Donald Trump‘s administration and the Democrats over a COVID-19 relief bill.

NIVA, who represent over 2000 independent venues across the US, issued a statement last night (October 6) in response to the breakdown in talks, saying that they “have been sounding the alarm since April that if our members don’t get emergency assistance, they will go under forever — and it’s happening”.

“This is real. We need help,” the statement added before urging Congress and the White House “to continue negotiations and reach a deal quickly, or there will be a mass collapse of this industry.”

“The Save Our Stages Act has already passed the House and has strong bipartisan support with more than 160 Congresspeople cosponsoring because they know independent venues can be part of our country’s economic renewal once it’s safe to welcome people back — if our venues can survive this pandemic,” the statement added.

“We’re also hoping for the sake of our furloughed employees that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will be extended, as people are suffering through no fault of their own.”

Back in August LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy was among those to speak in support of the National Independent Venue Association’s campaign to save independent music venues in the US during the coronavirus crisis.