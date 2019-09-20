Watch The National’s Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers duet on a new song for ‘Between Two Ferns’ movie

The 'Between Two Ferns' OST is shaping up nicely

Phoebe Bridgers and Matt Berninger of The National have teamed up for a new song, ‘Walking on a String’, from the Between Two Ferns soundtrack.

In the new Zach Galifianakis film, which is streaming on Netflix now, the pair perform the song live in a bar. Watch it from around the 42:30 mark here.

The studio recording of ‘Walking on a String’ is due for release October 17 via Dead Oceans. The track was written for Between Two Ferns by Berninger alongside his wife and National collaborator Carin Besser, as well as musician Mike Brewer. It was recorded with Walter Martin and Matt Barrick of The Walkmen and produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska.

Earlier in the month, Lana Del Rey expressed her own desire to collaborate with the National frontman. Asked who she’d like to be her next collaborator, the singer replied: “Well, I really like the National. His voice, I think about it… a lot.”

“Every time a song is playing and I’m like, who’s that? It’s always them,” she finished.

The National, meanwhile, are in the middle of a US tour in support of new album ‘I Am Easy To Find’, released earlier this year alongside a short film of the same name.

Last month, they released a new concert film and EP recorded at New York’s Beacon Theatre via Amazon Prime.