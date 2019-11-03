The National’s Matt Berninger puts his own spin on Big Thief’s ‘Not’ – watch

Berninger performed the song solo at a Toronto benefit concert

The National‘s Matt Berninger appears to be a fan of Big Thief, so much so that he performed a cover of their song ‘Not’ at a recent benefit concert.

Taking to the stage in Toronto last night (November 2), Berninger performed solo at Dream Serenade, an annual benefit concert that raises money for and celebrates “children with exceptionalities and their caregivers.”

Choosing to perform a cover, The National frontman put his own spin on his 4AD label mates Big Thief’s ‘Not’, taken from their fourth studio album, ‘Two Hands’.

Getting off to a false start, Berninger had to restart his rendition after admitting, “I fucked up their song.”

Watch the performance below:

Last month, The National played ‘Where Is Her Head’ on US TV chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

A true highlight from their acclaimed 2019 album and movie ‘I Am Easy To Find‘, the track sees The National’s cast of stellar female backing vocalists take the majority of the lead before frontman Matt Berninger squawks through between choruses.

Meanwhile, The National frontman Matt Berninger has shared the video for ‘Walking On A String’ – his new collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.

Having been featured on the soundtrack for the new Between Two Ferns Movie, the track sees the pair also collaborate with Berninger’s wife and lyrical partner Carin Besser as well as musician Mike Brewer. ‘Walking On A String’ also features Walter Martin on guitar and The Walkmen‘s Matt Barrick on drums.