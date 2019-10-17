The National’s Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers share video for ‘Walking On A String’

Squad goals.

The National frontman Matt Berninger has shared the video for ‘Walking On A String’ – his new collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.

Having been featured on the soundtrack for the new Between Two Ferns Movie, the track sees the pair also collaborate with Berninger’s wife and lyrical partner Carin Besser as well as musician Mike Brewer. ‘Walking On A String’ also features Walter Martin on guitar and The Walkmen‘s Matt Barrick on drums.

Now, the track comes with a video of the making of the video shot directed, shot and edited by Chris Sgroi and Berninger’s brother Tom – who also directed and was the subject of the acclaimed Mistaken For Strangers documentary.

While The National will return to the UK for a full tour this December in support of their acclaimed 2019 album ‘I Am Easy To Find‘, Phoebe Bridgers has been teasing her hotly-anticipated new album (seemingly featuring Nick Zinner and David Duchovny).

Bridgers released her acclaimed debut ‘Strangers In The Alps’ back in 2017, and spent much of the last year also enjoying the success her collaborative releases ‘Boygenius’ (an EP with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) and ‘Better Oblivion Community Center’, her album with Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst.

She’ll be showcasing new material when she headlines Mirrors Festival at The Roundhouse in London on Saturday November 2. Buy tickets to Mirrors Festival here.