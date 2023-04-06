NBA appoints BTS member Suga as its newest ambassador

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced BTS member Suga as its newest ambassador.

Today (April 6), the NBA released a video featuring Suga on its official Twitter account, where the K-pop idol revealed that he is “proud to announce that [he has] become an NBA ambassador”.

“It is personally a great honour as I have loved basketball since I was young. Stay turned for more to come with the NBA,” he says in the video. The clip also features footage of Suga at NBA games, as well as him taking pictures with different players.

“Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador,” Suga said in a press release, per the official NBA website. “I’m excited to formalise my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months.”

According to the official NBA website, Suga is set to participate in several initiatives throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 NBA season, including attending games in events in the US and Asia. In addition, the NBA is also set to collaborate with Suga on a select number of his upcoming concerts, in support of his debut solo album ‘D-Day’.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Suga – a superstar musician, fashion icon and passionate NBA fan,” said NBA COO Mark Tatum. “We look forward to working with Suga to bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support of our continued efforts to grow our brand.”

Suga is set to drop ‘D-Day’ later this month on April 21, which is the same day of release as his new Disney+ documentary Suga: The Road to D-Day. In the lead-up to ‘D-Day”s arrival, Suga will also drop the pre-release single ‘People Pt. 2’ featuring IU.