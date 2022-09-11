NewsMusic News

NBC air just seconds of Ozzy Osbourne’s NFL performance

The singer performed at half-time of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2022 NFL season

By Will Richards
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

Only a few seconds of Ozzy Osbourne‘s half-time performance at the NFL season opening was broadcast on television by NBC.

On Thursday evening (September 8), the singer performed a multi-song medley at half-time of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, which marked the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

However, viewers on NBC were upset to find that only a few seconds of the performance were broadcast on air. During half-time, broadcaster Maria Taylor introduced Ozzy’s performance and the screen cut to him half-way through a performance of the title track from new album ‘Patient Number 9’.

It was only on screen for a few seconds though, before NBC cut back to pundits discussing the first half of the match.

See footage from his performance and angry reactions from fans below.

The event was Osbourne’s first live performance in nearly four years, with his last appearance coming before the pandemic during the AMA Awards. Joining Post Malone and Travis Scott, the trio performed their collaborative track “Take What You Want”. In a recent documentary, Malone shared about his initial meeting with the rock legend, calling the moment “absolutely fucking mind-blowing”.

The day after the NFL performance (September 9), Osbourne dropped his thirteenth studio record, ‘Patient Number 9’. The album features contributions from Jeff BeckRed Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, and the late Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters.

Reviewing ‘Patient Number 9’, NME wrote: “At 73 years old and battling with his health, you might not expect Osbourne to keep that bar particularly high. But, for the most part, ‘Patient Number 9’ does just that – it’s a fizzing piece of hard-rock magic.

“The superstitious metal frontman might have revealed in a recent Independent interview that he tries to “avoid looking at” the number 13, but we’re lucky to have his magnificent 13th solo album.”

