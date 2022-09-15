NCT 127 drop cyberpunk music video for new single ‘2 Baddies’

NCT 127 have released the music video for their long-awaited comeback single ‘2 Baddies’.

The new song’s accompanying visual dropped on September 15 at 6pm KST, ahead of the ‘2 Baddies’ album release on September 16 at 1pm KST. It features all members of NCT 127 performing the electronic hip-hop track in a cybernetic-like world.

“Two baddies, two baddies, one Porsche / I don’t know what you’re saying / Look at the coolness as it is, money and manner,” they chant in the chorus.

NCT 127’s upcoming album will include a total of 12 new tracks including ‘2 Baddies’, and was announced last month. ‘2 Baddies’ the album will be the NCT subunit’s first album in nearly a year, with their last music being October 2021’s ‘Favorite’, which itself was a repackaged version of their ‘Sticker’ album in September that year.

In a four-star review of the ‘Favorite’ repackaged record, NME described the record as a “sweet spot amidst controlled chaos”. “Repackaged albums often run the risk of upsetting the delicate balance of the original, however, ‘Favorite’ manages to pull off the complete opposite by taking the best parts of what ‘Sticker’ had to offer and masterfully constructing something even better,” writer Carmen Chin wrote.

Following the release of ‘2 Baddies’, the SM Entertainment boyband will be heading to the US as part of their ongoing ‘Neo City – The Link’ world tour. NCT 127 will be performing in Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey on October 6 and 13 respectively. Find tickets and more details here.

Both US shows mark NCT 127’s first concerts outside of Asia since the tour’s commencement. When the world tour was first announced in 2021, SM Entertainment said in a statement that it would “take them to various major cities across the globe”, per Soompi. More stops are expected to be announced in the coming months.