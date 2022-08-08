NCT 127 will return with a new album in September

NCT 127 are currently preparing to make a comeback with a brand-new album next month.

Earlier today (August 8), Sports Chosun reported that the boyband are preparing to make a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album some time in September. The news outlet also claimed that NCT 127 are in the midst of filming a music video for the upcoming release, and that the album was in its “final stages”.

SM Entertainment has since confirmed reports of the group’s return, writing: “NCT 127 are currently filming their new music video, and they are preparing a new album with an aim to make a comeback in September. Please look forward to it.”

The as-yet-unnamed record will mark NCT 127’s first official comeback since October 2021’s ‘Favorite’, which was a re-release of their third Korean-language studio album ‘Sticker’ from earlier that year.

In support of ‘Sticker’, NCT 127 launched the world tour ‘Neo City – The Link’, which kicked off in Seoul last December before heading to various Japanese cities and ending its first leg in Singapore last month. It marked the group’s first tour since their 2020 ‘Neo City – The Awards’ concerts were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest NCT members to release music are Taeil, Kun and YangYang, who dropped the English-language track ‘Rain Day’ under the group’s rotational NCT U sub-unit last month. The song had marked the latest instalment of the group’s ‘NCT Lab’ project, following Mark, Doyoung and Haechan’s ‘Age of Light’ in March.

‘NCT Lab’ first launched in February 2022 with rapper Mark’s solo song ‘Child’. The project is part of SM Entertainment’s ‘SM Station’ initiative, and serves as a platform for the group’s members to drop impromptu music projects separate from their official releases.