NCT 127 docu-series ‘The Lost Boys’ coming to Disney+ this August

NCT 127 will star in their own documentary series called The Lost Boys, set to debut on Disney+ this August.

In a press release today (June 6), Disney+ announced that the upcoming four-part NCT 127: The Lost Boys will follow the K-pop boyband as they “take time to pause and reflect on their success”.

The nine-member group – made up of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan – will open up about their childhoods and feelings about their international success over the course of the series.

Notably, each episode of the docu-series will “focus on two-to-three members of the group as they talk about their past”, alongside never-before-seen interviews and exclusive footage.

NCT 127: The Lost Boys is directed by Pak Jayil (2020 short film Georgia), and is created by Cho Youngchul (So Not Worth It) and Yim Pilsung (Persona). The series will debut on August 30 with its first two episodes, with the final two premiering on September 6.

NCT 127 member Taeyong made his solo debut with ‘SHALALA’ in June. The mini-album featured a lead single of the same name, as the song ‘Move Mood Mode’ with Red Velvet main vocalist Wendy.

The K-pop idol was also recently named Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s newest global brand ambassador. Speaking about the partnership, Taeyong said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Loewe, not only for the designs, but also for the brand’s philosophy and unique way of communicating.”

Meanwhile, bandmate Doyoung was named Dolce & Gabbana’s newest ambassador. In its announcement, the Italian luxury fashion house noted that Doyoung would be the brand’s ambassador in Korea and Japan.