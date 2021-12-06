NCT 127 unveil explosive music video for ‘Earthquake’

NCT 127 have released a music video for ‘Earthquake’, a song from the upcoming NCT 2021 album ‘Universe’.

Released on December 5, the choreography-focused visual features the members of NCT127 performing ‘Earthquake’ from a destroyed industrial building as electricity and fire spark and burn around them.

“This earthquake that has just begun (Shake it) / The changing domino that destroyed my toes / Turning it upside down and creating it again / A world is completed with the rotation of dreams,” the boyband sing on the new track.

‘Earthquake’ will appear on the upcoming NCT 2021 album ‘Universe’, which is set arrive on December 14 at 6pm KST. The forthcoming record will feature the title tracks ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’, as well as songs from other NCT sub-units, including NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV.

According to SM Entertainment, members Doyoung, Jungwoo, Mark, Xiaojun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Yangyang and Shotaro will be participating in ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’. The agency had also described the track as a “hip-hop-based R&B dance song” in a press release.

A total of 21 out of 23 NCT’s members will be involved in the forthcoming ‘Universe’ album. Two WayV members Lucas and Winwin, the latter of which is also a member of NCT 127, will notably be absent from the release.

Earlier this year, NCT 127 said they don’t want to release music that’s “obvious or familiar” during an interview with Hypebae. “I think our team’s strength is that we’re always taking on new challenges,” said Doyoung.