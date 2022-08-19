NCT 127 officially announce fourth album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ with video teaser

NCT 127 have detailed their September comeback, revealing a title, release date and video teaser for fourth album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’.

This announcement was made through NCT’s Twitter on August 19 together with an image and video teaser titled ‘Gear Up’, featuring a car with the numbers ‘127’ on its bonnet and the album title on its roof. The camera then pans to the members of NCT 127 in outfits that glow in the dark.

‘2 Baddies’ will be released September 16, it confirmed.

Early August, SM Entertainment confirmed that NCT 127 were preparing to make a comeback and they were filming a music video. Their upcoming album was also said to be in its “final stages”.

‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ marks NCT 127’s first official comeback since October 2021’s ‘Favorite’, a repackaged edition of their third album ‘Sticker’ that featured the R&B dance-pop title song ‘Favorite (Vampire)’.

NCT 127 are also currently on their world tour ‘Neo City – The Link’ which began in Seoul last September. They recently announced a Philippines show for the tour and will be performing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on September 4.

In other NCT news, member Jaehyun released his official debut solo song ‘Forever Only’ through the ‘SM STATION : NCT LAB’ project yesterday.