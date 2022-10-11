NCT 127 return to ‘Good Morning America’ after three years with ‘2 Baddies’ performance

K-pop boyband NCT 127 have made their second Good Morning America appearance with a performance of their latest single ‘2 Baddies’.

On October 10, Good Morning America welcomed NCT 127 to perform their latest single ‘2 Baddies’, which arrived last month alongside their fourth studio album of the same name. The boyband are currently in the United States for ‘Neo City – The Link’ concerts in Los Angeles and New Jersey.

For their performance, NCT 127 wore streetwear-inspired outfits with neon green and yellow details. “Two baddies, two baddies, one Porsche / I don’t know what you’re saying / Look at the coolness as it is, money and manner,” they chant on the chorus as they perform the song’s choreography.

Shortly after the performance aired, rapper Mark took to the group’s shared Twitter account to thank fans for showing up at the early-morning performance, uploading a picture of the boyband backstage.

“A sincere, big thank you to all of our NCTzens [NCT’s official fanbase] for supporting us! I know it was a pretty early start today and it was definitely cold…” he wrote. “Thank you for showing up, showing love!!”

We got to appear on GMA again today !!! A sincere, big thank you to all of our NCTzens for supporting us! I know it was a pretty early start today and it was definitey cold…Thank you for showing up, showing love!! NYC, GOOD MORNING ! – #MARK@GMA #GMA #NCT127 #NCT127onGMA #질주 pic.twitter.com/LlpXWuxbYq — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) October 10, 2022

The new performance marks the second time NCT 127 have performed on Good Morning America, following their 2019 appearance promoting their fourth Korean-language EP ‘We Are Superhuman’ and its lead single ‘Superhuman’.

NCT 127 are not the only K-pop act to have performed for Good Morning America this year. Back in July, SM Entertainment labelmates aespa became the first K-pop girl group to appear at Good Morning America’s 2022 Summer Concert series, where they debuted the live performance of their single ‘Girls’, along with several previously released tracks.