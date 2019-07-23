Join NCT 127 on the ‘Highway to Heaven’ in their new music video

Originally released in Korean on their latest EP ‘We Are Superhuman’

K-pop boyband NCT 127 have released a new music video for the English version of their latest single, ‘Highway to Heaven’.

The gorgeous video transports the nine-member group to an arid desert, where they ride in an open-top car down an empty road. Dressed in elegant black-and-white outfits, the boys perform high-energy choreography while singing about bringing a lover down the “highway to heaven”. The clip also features outtakes of the group goofing off on set and walking down a railroad track.

The visual was shot on location in the Mojave Desert in the southwest of the United States, while the group were on the North American leg of their Neo City: The Origin tour. Watch the video below.

NCT 127 first unveiled the English-language rendition of ‘Highway to Heaven’ last Thursday. The song originally appeared in Korean on the group’s ‘We Are Superhuman’ EP, which arrived in May.

The boyband previously teamed up with American singer-songwriter Ava Max on a remix of her latest single, ‘So Am I’. The reworked version of the track featured vocals from NCT 127 members Mark, Taeyong and Jaehyun, as well as new lyrics in English and Korean.

NCT 127 are signed to SM Entertainment, which is also home to other prominent K-pop acts such as Red Velvet, Super Junior and EXO.