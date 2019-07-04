NCT 127 team up with Ava Max on epic remix of ‘So Am I’

It features vocals from members Mark, Taeyong and Jaehyun

K-pop boyband NCT 127 have joined American singer-songwriter Ava Max on a new version of her uplifting single, ‘So Am I’.

The remix of the empowering song includes new rap verses and backing vocals from the boys. NCT 127 members Mark and Taeyong jump in mid-way through the tune with life-affirming verses in English and Korean, respectively, before handing the track over to Jaehyun, who duets with Ava on the chorus. Listen to it below.

First released in March, ‘So Am I’ is the follow-up to Ava Max’s international hit, ‘Sweet But Psycho’, which topped the UK Singles Chart last December. It has also been remixed by DJs such as Deepend, Martin Jensen and Steve Void, and there’s even an official acoustic rendition.

The NCT 127-assisted remix of “So Am I” is the latest in a slew of collaborations between South Korean and Western artists. International superstars BTS linked up with Charli XCX, Zara Larsson and Juice WRLD for the soundtrack of their new mobile game, ‘BTS World’, while girl group Red Velvet teamed up with Ellie Goulding on a remix of the smash hit ‘Close to Me’.