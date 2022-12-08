NCT 127 announce 2023 tour dates in US and Latin America

NCT 127 have announced dates in the US and Latin America for 2023 as part of their ‘Neo City – The Link’ tour – find the full list below.

Announced today (December 7), this tour leg will kick off in Chicago on January 9 and then head to Houston and Atlanta. After that, the K-pop boyband will head to Latin America for three straight nights in São Paulo, Brazil, then head to Santiago, Bogota and then Mexico City.

Venue and ticket information will be announced “shortly”, a press release states.

Advertisement

So far, NCT 127’s ‘Neo City – The Link’ tour has touched down primarily in Asia, though the group did perform two bicoastal arena shows in the US in October to mark the release of their album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’. Those concerts, in Los Angeles and New Jersey, were sold out.

NCT 127’s US and Latin America tour dates for the ‘Neo City – The Link’ tour are:

JANUARY 2023

Monday 9 – Chicago, IL

Wednesday 11 – Houston, TX

Friday 13 – Atlanta, GA

Wednesday 18 – São Paulo, Brazil

Thursday 19 – São Paulo, Brazil

Friday 20 – São Paulo, Brazil

Sunday 22 – Santiago, Chile

Wednesday 25 – Bogota, Colombia

Saturday 28 – Mexico City, Mexico

The same month NCT 127 tour the US and Latin America, they will drop a repackaged version of ‘2 Baddies’. A release date and other details have yet to be confirmed.