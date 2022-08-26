NCT 127 add two US dates to ‘Neo City – The Link’ world tour

NCT 127 have added two new dates in the United States to their ‘Neo City – The Link’ world tour.

NCT 127’s ongoing world tour will head to the US with stops in the cities of Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey on October 6 and 13 respectively, Live Nation announced on August 25.

The nine-member NCT subunit will be performing at the Crypto.com Arena in LA and the Prudential Center in Newark. Ticket sales for both concerts begin next week on August 29 at 3pm local time – find tickets here.

💚 #NCT127 returns to the US with 2 special performances! 🎤 OCT 6 – https://t.co/XNGSjrX2qf Arena – LA

🎤 OCT 13 – Prudential Center – Newark Tickets on sale Monday, August 29th at 3PM local here https://t.co/qOG4GTQdVb pic.twitter.com/xFtSyTi3L9 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) August 25, 2022

These two US shows are NCT 127’s first shows outside of Asia since the tour’s commencement. When the world tour was first announced in 2021, SM Entertainment said in a statement that it would “take them to various major cities across the globe”, per Soompi. More stops are expected to be announced in the coming months.

‘Neo City – The Link’ first kicked off with a three-night residency at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in December 2021, before the group embarked on a dome tour across three major cities in Japan in May and June this year. As part of the Asian leg of the tour, NCT 127 held a concert in Singapore last month, and are set to land in the Filipino capital city of Manila on September 4.

The NCT subunit’s tour announcement also comes less than a week after the boyband officially announced their September comeback with their fourth full-length album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, led by a title track of the same name.

Due out September 16, the forthcoming record will feature 12 new tracks and will mark NCT 127’s first music since October 2021’s ‘Favorite’, a repackaged edition of their third album ‘Sticker’ that featured the R&B dance-pop title song ‘Favorite (Vampire)’.